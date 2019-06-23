Clicks57
How the Faith Came to the United States: Episode 1- The New Mexico Missions
Catholicism came to the United States long before the Pilgrims landed. How? From Venerable Mary of Agreda to the Spanish Missions we traveled the Sante Fe area to visit the old missions and give a …More
Catholicism came to the United States long before the Pilgrims landed. How? From Venerable Mary of Agreda to the Spanish Missions we traveled the Sante Fe area to visit the old missions and give a short history on many of them.
For a link on where these missions are click this newmexiconomad.com/spanish-missions-in-new-mexico/
On the Santuario de Chimayo www.holychimayo.us
A place to stay www.catholicsantafe.org
