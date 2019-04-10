Argentinean Archdiocese Finally Counters Disinformation Campaign

Three days after Christmas , Father Diego Roque and Father Oscar Portillo, two leading monks of the newly founded monastery Cristo Orante in Tupungato, Argentina, were arrested. A psychologically … More

Three days after Christmas , Father Diego Roque and Father Oscar Portillo, two leading monks of the newly founded monastery Cristo Orante in Tupungato, Argentina, were arrested. A psychologically unstable former novice by the name of Nicolás Bustos Norton accused them of homosexual abuses. Shortly after, liberal Mendoza Archbishop Marcelo Colombo sent the remaining monks away and closed the monastery down. Both accused monks have vigorously professed their innocence. They are under house arrest.



The local media started a disinformation campaign, not only against the monks but also against Mendoza Archdiocese. The diocese replied on April 4 with a statement. It disclaimed a report of Sol. The Argentinean daily had denounced a – quote - “systematic violation” of the personal rights of abuse victims because the accuser was allegedly forced to travel 1000 km from Mendoza to Buenos Aires to make his complaint at the Ecclesiastical Tribunal. “All false,” the Archdiocese replied. The accuser could have contacted the competent ecclesiastical tribunal in Mendoza but never did.



Another daily, Los Andes , quoted Bustos’ lawyer according to whom Mendoza Archdiocese received a verbal complaint already in 2015 and a written complained in 2018 but never started an investigation although it had – quote - “reliable information.” Again false, the Archdiocese replied calling this claim - quote - “false and slanderous.” It points out that the daily could have consulted the Archdiocese but preferred publishing the information without double-checking.



The statement of the archdiocese points out that an untruthful affirmation is particularly serious when made in public. It stressed that respect for people’s reputation forbids any statement likely to cause them unjust harm, either through reckless judgment or through defamation. Quote, “In such cases it is important to remember that any fault committed against justice and truth entails a duty of reparation.” But oligarch media usually do not undo the damage they create.