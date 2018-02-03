Daily Bible Reading 03 February 2018 of Catholic Mass

Clicks108Daily Bible Reading 03 February 2018 of Catholic Mass
USCCB. Commentary of the day : Saint John-Mary Vianney Before anything else, let yourself be taught Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 6:30-34. The Apostles gathered together with
Saturday of the Fourth week in Ordinary Time
1st book of Kings 3:4-13.
Solomon went to Gibeon to sacrifice there, because that was the most renowned high place. Upon its altar Solomon offered a thousand burnt offerings.
In Gibeon the LORD appeared to Solomon in a dream at night. God said, "Ask something of me and I will give it to you."
Solomon answered: "You have shown great favor
