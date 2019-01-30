Virginia Governor thinks it's okay to kill a baby once it's fully delivered

Clicks34Virginia Governor thinks it's okay to kill a baby once it's fully delivered
Clicks34
“If a mother is in labor...the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a … More
They fight for what they believe with sly words. We don't believe in/care enough to defend the unborn. Once they win this battle (and they will) they will move on for the right of mothers to kill their children up to age 2 or 3. In some countries we already have the legal go-ahead to kill children and the elderly in a growing list of scenarios. Anyone acting as if this is a shock is "out to … More