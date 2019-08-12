Clicks67

VOX: "In 1988 my birth mother choose life for me, against the odds in addiction, and I honour her today"

RallyforLife
11
VOX: "In 1988 my birth mother choose life for me, against the odds in addiction, and I honour her today" WATCH more voxs from the All Ireland Rally for Life including Carla's personal story www.face…More
VOX: "In 1988 my birth mother choose life for me, against the odds in addiction, and I honour her today"

WATCH more voxs from the All Ireland Rally for Life including Carla's personal story

www.facebook.com/hashtag/westandforlife

March for their Lives is on Saturday, 7th September in Belfast City Centre, 2pm in Custom House Square, be there!
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Tesa
Thanks for the message. Here is another one
  • Report
Tesa likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up