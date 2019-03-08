Strong Bridges

Father Jason Worthley speaks about the need to have a strong bridge between our devotion to God and our ways of life. More talks by Fr. Worthley can be found at http://fatherworthley.blogspot.com. … More

Father Jason Worthley speaks about the need to have a strong bridge between our devotion to God and our ways of life. More talks by Fr. Worthley can be found at http://fatherworthley.blogspot.com. Podcasts of Fr. Worthley are at fatherjasonworthley.podbean.com and on iTunes.