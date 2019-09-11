Francis is harming same-sex attracted Catholics | The John-Henry Westen Show

Francis is causing confusion on what the Church teaches on homosexuality. LifeSite's Washington D.C. correspondent Doug Mainwaring discusses this and other topics, including his past life as an … More

Francis is causing confusion on what the Church teaches on homosexuality. LifeSite's Washington D.C. correspondent Doug Mainwaring discusses this and other topics, including his past life as an active homosexual who came back to the faith, on this episode. Doug says the Church's teachings on homosexuality are "a great beacon of light" for those struggling with same-sex attraction.