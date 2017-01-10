Blessed William Carter - January 11

Clicks90Blessed William Carter - January 11
Clicks90
Breski1 Memorial 11 January 22 November as one of the Martyrs of England, Scotland, and Wales Profile Married layman. Apprentice to several Catholic printers. Imprisoned and tortured for 18 months for “printing lewd (i.e., Catholic) pamphlets,” … [More]
Write a comment …
Saints of the Day:
Alexander of Fermo
Anastasius of Suppentonia
Anna Maria Janer Anglarill
Boadin of Ireland
Breandan of Ireland
Eithne
Fedelemia
Francis Rogaczewski
Francisca Salesia Aviat
Honorata of Pavia
Hyginus, Pope
Leucius of Alexandria
Leucius of Brindisi
Liberata of Pavia
Lucius the Soldier
Luminosa of Pavia
Mark the Soldier
Michael of Klopsk
Palaemon
Paldo
Peter Balsam
Peter of Alexandria
Peter of Anea
Peter the Soldier
Salvius of Amiens
Salvius of North Africa
Severus of … [More]
Alexander of Fermo
Anastasius of Suppentonia
Anna Maria Janer Anglarill
Boadin of Ireland
Breandan of Ireland
Eithne
Fedelemia
Francis Rogaczewski
Francisca Salesia Aviat
Honorata of Pavia
Hyginus, Pope
Leucius of Alexandria
Leucius of Brindisi
Liberata of Pavia
Lucius the Soldier
Luminosa of Pavia
Mark the Soldier
Michael of Klopsk
Palaemon
Paldo
Peter Balsam
Peter of Alexandria
Peter of Anea
Peter the Soldier
Salvius of Amiens
Salvius of North Africa
Severus of … [More]
Like