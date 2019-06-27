Police cam shows rescue of newborn left in woods

FORSYTH COUNTY, Georgia, June 26, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) — Newly released footage from a police body camera shows a deputy discovering and saving a newborn baby girl who was abandoned in a plastic bag … More

FORSYTH COUNTY, Georgia, June 26, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) — Newly released footage from a police body camera shows a deputy discovering and saving a newborn baby girl who was abandoned in a plastic bag in the woods. “Look how precious you are,” the police officer can be heard saying as he wraps the baby in a camouflage-style jacket. READ THE FULL REPORT HERE: www.lifesitenews.com/news/watch-police-vi…