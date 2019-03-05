Clicks74

The Dominican Friars: Preaching a Culture of Life (Shortened Version)

Lisi Sterndorfer
During the March for Life, hundreds of thousands marched on Washington D.C. to stand up for the right to life of the unborn child. Every marcher had their own story and reason and for marching. Among these were our own Dominican friars, marching and praying for a culture of life.
Marie M.
Vorbildlich! In Deutschland gehen keine Ordensleute beim "Marsch für das Leben" mit. Oder habe ich da was verpasst?
