A Homosexual Parish-Priests Confirms Secrets About German Church

53-year-old Father Bernd Mönkebüscher is pastor of St Agnes in Hamm, Paderborn diocese, Germany. He recently published the book "To be shamelessly Catholic. Instigations" where he talks about his … More

53-year-old Father Bernd Mönkebüscher is pastor of St Agnes in Hamm, Paderborn diocese, Germany. He recently published the book "To be shamelessly Catholic. Instigations" where he talks about his homosexuality which he advertised a few months ago. The State radio Deutschlandfunk published a long, uncritical interview with him.



Mönkebüscher explains in the interview that he publicised his homosexual temptations because it had always been difficult for him - quote - to "hide something essential to me." He believes that this is all about "minorities" and that minorities need a face. However, homosexuals are only statistically an insignificant minority in Germany. Politically, they belong to the holy cows of the regime.



Mönkebüscher confirms that the German Church administers so-called blessings for gravely sinful homosexual liaisons. Quote: "We know that." According to him, these so-called blessings are dispensed - quotes –"partly in secret, partly with the knowledge of the bishops".



Mönkebüscher was embolded by Essen Bishop Overbeck ’s propagation of homosexual ideology to shout his homosexuality from the rooftops. He admits that he would not have done this ten years ago. It is no secret, that churches which get on the homosexual bandwagon are doomed to disappear.



Paderborn Archbishop Becker , did not react in any way to the public scandal Mönkebüscher provoked by his confessions. Mönkebüscher declares that he did not expected a reaction from his bishop. Quote, "I don't see any reason to get a roasting for this."



Despite his public promotion of homosexuality, Mönkebüscher did not lose his sense of shame. In fact, in the interview he explains that he is ashamed to be Catholic because of the Cardinals Müller and Brandmüller. When statements by - as he calls them - "people of this category" go through the media, then this does - quote - "honestly hurt” him. This formulation shows that Mönkebüscher gets emotional where he should face the truth.