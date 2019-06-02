Clicks116

Thousands of young Poles gather for a Catholic event celebrating Poland's christianization in 966

PolandDailyLive on June 2 2019 The Poland-wide Youth Meeting Lednica 2000 is an annual event which takes place close to the spot where it is believed that the first Polish monarch, Mieszko I was baptized in 966). It is the largest regular religious youth meeting in the world
