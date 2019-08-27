Our moral relativism is almost wholly sexual.

Almost nobody defends nuclear war, or insider trading, or oil spills, or even smoking. But if it has anything to do with sex, it’s justified, sanctified, and glorified, even if it’s murder. Here are … More

Almost nobody defends nuclear war, or insider trading, or oil spills, or even smoking. But if it has anything to do with sex, it’s justified, sanctified, and glorified, even if it’s murder. Here are two examples of murder justified in the name of sex.

One is divorce. Divorce is a form of suicide and suicide is a form of murder.

Divorce is a form of suicide because it’s the suicide of the one flesh that was created by marriage. The basic unit of all society is the family.