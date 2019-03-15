Clicks35

Brain Chips Could Lead to Monitoring and Control of Individuals

currentsnews on Mar 15, 2019 Scientists at Northwestern University say they are making a chip that would connect your brain to the internet. John Brehany from the National Catholic Bioethics Center …More
Scientists at Northwestern University say they are making a chip that would connect your brain to the internet.

John Brehany from the National Catholic Bioethics Center joins Currents News to talk about the dangers of such a device.
dvdenise
Prions pour que ceux que nous aimons,
ne tombent pas dans ce panneau maléfique.

www.infowars.com/a-chip-in-the-h…
