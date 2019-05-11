Clicks84
A markedly different Sims than the one who accosted an elderly woman praying her rosary
A video has surfaced showing Rep Brian Sims two years ago fleeing a street interaction with a grown man. A markedly different Sims than the one who accosted an elderly woman praying her rosary last …More
A video has surfaced showing Rep Brian Sims two years ago fleeing a street interaction with a grown man. A markedly different Sims than the one who accosted an elderly woman praying her rosary last week.