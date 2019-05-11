Clicks84

A markedly different Sims than the one who accosted an elderly woman praying her rosary

HerzMariae
A video has surfaced showing Rep Brian Sims two years ago fleeing a street interaction with a grown man. A markedly different Sims than the one who accosted an elderly woman praying her rosary last …More
A video has surfaced showing Rep Brian Sims two years ago fleeing a street interaction with a grown man. A markedly different Sims than the one who accosted an elderly woman praying her rosary last week.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up