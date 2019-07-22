English
Login
Clicks
216
Moon Landings officially fake! Stanley Kubrick interview admitting moon landings were faked.
CoeurdeFrance
1
8 hours ago
"L'alunissage" par Stanley Kubrick
Share
Like
Chat
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
La louange de mes lèvres
2 hours ago
Ce n'est pas cet alunissage qui est un fake mais évidemment cette itw !
www.snopes.com/…/false-stanley-k…
Like
Chat
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
CoeurdeFrance
mentioned this post in
Quelqu'un pourrait-il m'expliquer : Pourquoi cette vidéo de Kubrick publiée il y a 5 heures ne para…
.
2 hours ago
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up