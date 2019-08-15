Cardinal Burke Ordains Br. Thomas Mary in the Extraordinary Form, 8/10/19

8/10/19 - Priestly Ordination of Brother Thomas Mary of Jesus, Er. Carm., in the traditional Latin form (Extraordinary Form), conferred by Raymond Leo Cardinal Burke in St. Patrick Cathedral, … More

8/10/19 - Priestly Ordination of Brother Thomas Mary of Jesus, Er. Carm., in the traditional Latin form (Extraordinary Form), conferred by Raymond Leo Cardinal Burke in St. Patrick Cathedral, Harrisburg, PA, in the presence of local ordinary, Bishop Ronald Gainer, and visiting Auxiliary Bishop of Pittsburgh, Bishop William Waltersheid. Learn more about Father Thomas' Carmelite community at www.eremitaednmc.org The choir and schola, under the direction of Mater Dei Music Director, Patrick Torsell, comprised singers from across the state and beyond, with the section leaders of the Mater Dei choir at the core. Music Selections: Organ Procession: Rigaudon (Campra) Cardinal's Entrance: Ecce Sacerdos Magnus (Victoria) Vesting: Flos Carmeli, followed by organ improvisation Propers: Full Gregorian Ordinary: Mass for Five Voices (Byrd); except Gloria VIII At the Ordination: Veni Creator Spiritus (DuFay) Offertory Motet: Sicut Cervus (Palestrina) Communion Motet: Ave Verum (Byrd) Communion Motet: Animam Meam Dilectam (Victoria) Communion Motet: Miserere Mei (Allegri) Ordination Chant: Jam Non Dicam Last Gospel Motet: Elegit Eum (Torsell) Thanksgiving: Te Deum (simple tone) Recessional: Salve Regina (solemn tone) Postlude: Finale from Sonata No. 1 (Guilmant)