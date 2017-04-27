Daily Bible Reading 27 April 2017 of Catholic Mass

Clicks115Daily Bible Reading 27 April 2017 of Catholic Mass
Thursday of the Second week of Easter
Acts of the Apostles 5:27-33.
When the court officers had brought the Apostles in and made them stand before the Sanhedrin, the high priest questioned them,
"We gave you strict orders (did we not?) to stop teaching in that name. Yet you have filled Jerusalem with your teaching and want to bring this man's blood upon us."
But Peter and the apostles said in reply, "We must obey God rather than men.
The God of our ancestors raised Jesus, though … [More]
