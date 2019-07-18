Medical Genocide: Hidden Mass Murder in China’s Organ Transplant Industry China now performs the most organ transplants in the world yet has few voluntary donors. While the government has admitted … More

China now performs the most organ transplants in the world yet has few voluntary donors. While the government has admitted to harvesting organs from death row prisoners, they account for a tiny fraction of transplants performed in the country. Based on a decade of research, this documentary uncovers the true source of these organs: an ongoing crime against humanity with an estimated tens of thousands of innocent victims each year.



