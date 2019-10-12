AMAZON SYNOD: Buzzword Generator

8 October 2019

“… you will see the ‘ abomination of desolation ’, spoken of by Daniel the prophet, standing in the holy place …”

“…they shall defile the sanctuary, put a stop to the daily sacrifice , and place there the abomination of desolation.”

More

(Mt 24:15)Jesus draws attention to Daniel’s prophecy which refers to the period of mass internal apostasy:(Dan 11:31) …