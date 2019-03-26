Clicks110
Dedicated 85 year old leader of "40 Days for Life" viciously attacked
BREAKING: Long time dedicated 85-year-old 40 Days for Life leader in San Francisco was viciously attacked in front of Planned Parenthood. Man came by earlier to steal the vigil banner and our vigil leader tries to hold onto to it.