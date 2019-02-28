Big Hush-Up: Cruel Consequences of Gender Craziness

Walt Heyer is a former transvestite. He ascribes his early gender confusion to his grandmother who, over several years, cross-dressed him when he was a little boy, telling him how pretty he was as a … More

Walt Heyer is a former transvestite. He ascribes his early gender confusion to his grandmother who, over several years, cross-dressed him when he was a little boy, telling him how pretty he was as a girl. When he was 10 he was abused by his teenaged uncle. Both experiences caused him to not want to be male any longer. But Heyer never suffered from homosexual tendencies.



Heyer married and had two children. At age 42 he started a hormone-pushed transvestite transition. His family was devastated. He had breast implant surgery. But his old problems were not resolved. Quote, “Hidden underneath the makeup and female clothing was the little boy hurt by childhood trauma.” Heyer was deeply suicidal. After eight years he returned to normal. The breast implants were removed. He is now on a hormone regimen to regulate his permanently damaged system. He re-married and is now providing support to repentant transvestites, at SexChangeRegret.com.



Heyer’s most recent book "Trans Life Survivors" is a must-read. It tells the stories of around 30 people who regret their hormone-pushed transvestitism. Heyer explains that transvestitism is caused by mental, psychological and emotional problems like depression, childhood abuse and neglect, phobias and adjustment disorders. It cannot be overcome by puberty blockers, cross-sex hormone injection, or gender reassignment surgery. Over 40 per cent of hormone-pushed transvestites will attempt suicide at some time. There are also severe physical complications such as a fistula forming between the constructed vagina and rectum, bladder damage, and partial paralysis of the legs.



"Trans Life Survivors" recounts the story of Blair who fell into the clutches of the sex change industry. He had 167 surgeries in 18 years until 2005. This earned him the Guinness World Record for the most gender confusion reassignment surgeries. Today Blair regrets every one of them. He found his way back to being normal when he discovered Jesus Christ. Heyer notices that many candidates for surgery-pushed transvestitism are ill-equipped to grasp the consequences of surgeries on their bodies and the effects on their future. The doctors will not be held accountable for their gross medical malpractice against Blair.