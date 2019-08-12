Our Lady Of Fatima will come a 7th time!

Our Lady of Fatima.

Revelation 20:7-9

And when the thousand years shall be finished, Satan shall be loosed out of his prison, and shall go forth, and seduce the nations, which are over the four quarters of the earth, Gog, and Magog, and shall gather them together to battle, the number of whom is as the sand of the sea.

And they came upon the breadth of the earth, and encompassed the camp of … More

Our Lady of Fatima.

Revelation 20:7-9

And when the thousand years shall be finished, Satan shall be loosed out of his prison, and shall go forth, and seduce the nations, which are over the four quarters of the earth, Gog, and Magog, and shall gather them together to battle, the number of whom is as the sand of the sea.

And they came upon the breadth of the earth, and encompassed the camp of the saints , and the beloved city.

And there came down fire from God out of heaven, and devoured them; and the devil, who seduced them, was cast into the pool of fire and brimstone, where both the beast