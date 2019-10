True Luxury: The Church “of the Poor” at the Service of the Rich True Luxury Travel is organizing guided tours through the Vatican outside the usual public visiting hours, ArtTribune.com wrote on … More

True Luxury Travel is organizing guided tours through the Vatican outside the usual public visiting hours, ArtTribune.com wrote on October 8. A package costs $5,558 for two persons. However, Gloria.tv was not able to confirm this information through the company’s homepage. An inquiry with True Luxury Travel remained unanswered.



Exclusive Visits at the Vatican Museums



However, the Vatican Museums advertise on their own webpage an exclusive entrance at 6 in the morning to participate with the "clavigero" – the man with the keys – in the -quote - “solemn rite of opening doors and turning on lights.” A – quote - “ancient bunch of iron keys” will open the countless doors, from the monumental entrance door to the sacred one of the Sistine Chapel. At the end of the visit they promise an invigorating breakfast in the bistro of the Cortile della Pigna. The visit is conducted by a guide authorized by the Vatican City State. At the end of breakfast, it is possible to continue to visit the Museums for an aditional fee.



Big Money for the Vatican – little Money for the Little Guides



The visits with the clavigero at dawn are accompanied by normal tour-guides whom the Vatican has asked to be available at 06:00 in the morning. The Vatican does not publish the price for such tours but Gloria.tv has information that it is around 5.000 euros. Too bad that the little guides receive only the ordinary rate of 110 euro.



Other Exclusive Offers



According to information available to Gloria.tv, there is a trend to organize tours in the Vatican Museums for a well-paying clientele, because at normal times the Museums are more and more crowded. These special tours may imply closing off certain sectors of the museum for a price between 300 and 500 euros. For well-to-do ladies and gentlemen, rooms of the museum or its courtyard are available for organizing dinners.