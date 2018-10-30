Daily Bible Reading 30 October 2018 of Catholic Mass

Clicks27Daily Bible Reading 30 October 2018 of Catholic Mass
Commentary of the day : Saint Maximus of Turin "Unless a grain of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains just a grain of wheat; but if it dies, it bears much fruit" (Jn 12:24)
Pacocatolic Letter to the Ephesians 5,21-33.
Brothers and sisters: be subordinate to one another out of reverence for Christ.
Wives should be subordinate to their husbands as to the Lord.
For the husband is head of his wife just as Christ is head of the church, he himself the savior of the body.
As the church is subordinate to Christ, so wives should be subordinate to their… More
