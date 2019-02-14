Feminist journalist sues Twitter for banning her ‘Women aren’t men’ tweet

Clicks55Feminist journalist sues Twitter for banning her ‘Women aren’t men’ tweet
Clicks55
Meghan Murphy has filed a lawsuit against Twitter because she was banned by the social media giant after she criticized so-called transgender people. A Canadian, Murphy frequently writes on gender … More
There is a foul sculpture depicting the pre-Christian pagan Ba'al Europa - outside the EU HQ - As well as this, the design of the EU HQ ressembles the ruins of the Colliseum in ROME. (It's worth watching the second video just to see the two images side by side!
God Bless
www.youtube.com/watch
www.youtube.com/watch
God Bless
www.youtube.com/watch
www.youtube.com/watch