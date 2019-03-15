What really happened in the trial of Cardinal George Pell?

A court observer weighs in from Australia with new insights. JOHN MACAULAY, longtime observer of the trial of Cardinal George Pell in Australia and source to several news agencies shares his observat… More

A court observer weighs in from Australia with new insights.

JOHN MACAULAY, longtime observer of the trial of Cardinal George Pell in Australia and source to several news agencies shares his observations about the long trial process and eventual conviction handed down by the court in Australia.