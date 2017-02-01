Language

Clicks
553
Voices of Syria - Rev. Ibrahim Nseir of the Arab Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Aleppo

DonaldSpitz
Christians in Syria Franklin Graham Says You Need to See This Video BOB ESCHLIMAN The Rev. Franklin Graham has a video he absolutely wants you to see that helps explain the real-life situation for Christians in Syria. "Back in November I had the … [More]
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
mariamargarita likes this.
aderito
i wonder who these rebels were ,and who armed them ,? those bombs could only come down from airplanes ,.USA ,RUSSIA ,or SYRIA ???????????
Like
More
aderito
Praise be to God
Like
More