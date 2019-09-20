Clicks45
Our Lady Untier of Knots - NOVENA
This novena can be prayed at any time throughout the year, but is usually prayed from September 20 to September 28 - Feast of Our Lady Under of Knots. americaneedsfatima.org/…/novena-to-our-l…More
This novena can be prayed at any time throughout the year, but is usually prayed from September 20 to September 28 - Feast of Our Lady Under of Knots.
Mary, Beloved Mother, mediatrix of all grace, I give to you today my heart, recognizing that I am a sinner in need of your help. I entrust into your hands this knot which keeps me from reflecting the glory of God.
Our Lady, Undoer of Knots, pray for me.
Virgin Mary, Mother of fair love, Mother who never refuses to come to the aid of a child in need, Mother whose hands never cease to caress your beloved children because they are moved by divine love and the immense mercy that exist in your Immaculate Heart, cast your compassionate eyes upon me and see the snarl of knots that exists in my life. You know very well how weak I am, my pain, and how I am bound by these knots. Mary, Mother to whom God entrusted the undoing of the knots in the lives of his children, I place into your hands the ribbon of my life. No one, not even the evil one himself, can take it away from your precious care. In your hands there is no knot that cannot be undone. Powerful Mother, by your grace and intercessory power with Your Son and My Liberator, Jesus, take into your hands today this knot.
[Mention your request here]
I beg you to undo it for the glory of God, once for all. You are my greatest hope. O my Lady, you are the only consolation God gives me, the fortification of my feeble strength, the enrichment of my poverty, and, with Christ, the freedom from my chains.
Hear my plea.
Keep me, guide me, and protect me, o safe refuge!
Our Lady, Undoer of Knots, pray for me. Amen
Our Lady of Undoer of Knots, undo the scandals of our Church
