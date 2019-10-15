Clicks315

Watch: Follow The Red Circle, Inthronisation Of Statue "PachaMama"

Eva
4
Vatican Footage from October 7
Tesa
Bad missionaries?
Eva
The red oval is a symbolic representation of the uterus showing the red endometrium. Shamanism and witchcraft worship the menstrual cycle.
Eva
Here is another statue of Pachamama
Tesa
The statue appears everywhere at the Synod. At the press conference it was denied that it is "Our Lady". Nobody admits who this statue is. Though everybody knows that it is "Pachamama" / Mama Earth, an explanation accapted at the Synod's pressers.
