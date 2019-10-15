Home
Clicks
315
Watch: Follow The Red Circle, Inthronisation Of Statue "PachaMama"
Eva
4
1 hour ago
Vatican Footage from October 7
Tesa
36 minutes ago
Bad missionaries?
Eva
54 minutes ago
The red oval is a symbolic representation of the uterus showing the red endometrium. Shamanism and witchcraft worship the menstrual cycle.
Eva
57 minutes ago
Here is another statue of Pachamama
Tesa
58 minutes ago
The statue appears everywhere at the Synod. At the press conference it was denied that it is "Our Lady". Nobody admits who this statue is. Though everybody knows that it is "Pachamama" / Mama Earth, an explanation accapted at the Synod's pressers.
