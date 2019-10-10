Clicks306
Journalist gets quickly shut down when she asked wrong question
gifdsports on Twitter: "Journalist gets quickly shut down when she asked James Harden, Russell Westbrook if they would refrain from speaking out on politics/social justice after China debacle... …More
gifdsports on Twitter: "Journalist gets quickly shut down when she asked James Harden, Russell Westbrook if they would refrain from speaking out on politics/social justice after China debacle... twitter.com/…/118229092510989…"