Clicks81

down-2018-04-24-clip LGBT Juggernaut

Our Lady of Sorrows
5
CARDINAL MCMAHON UK CAVES IN ON CATHOLIC TEACHING IN SCHOOLS Who will defend our children?More
CARDINAL MCMAHON UK CAVES IN ON CATHOLIC TEACHING IN SCHOOLS

Who will defend our children?
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

lancs1
Malcolm McMahon is not a cardinal (yet!). He's Archbishop of Liverpool. He's also the lead bishop for education for all Catholic schools in England and Wales, sadly.
  • Report
Our Lady of Sorrows
Please see this link for article on Cardinal McMahon
www.churchmilitant.com/…/english-bishops…
  • Report
Our Lady of Sorrows
Transgender uniform in "Catholic" Primary School Catholic School: Skirts and Pinafores as School Uniform for Boys
  • Report
2 more comments from Our Lady of Sorrows
Our Lady of Sorrows
Transgenderism now in UK "Catholic" Primary Schools Boy going as a girl

catholictruthblog.com
  • Report
Our Lady of Sorrows
MUST SEE www.churchmilitant.com/…/english-bishops…
WHO ARE THEY STANDING FOR, NOT CATHOLICISM
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up