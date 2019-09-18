Hero Cardinal: "I continue to speak because there are not enough voices" The Hong Kong Catholics are divided regarding the local protests, Cardinal Joseph Zen told LaVie.fr on September 17. According… More

Hero Cardinal: "I continue to speak because there are not enough voices"



The Hong Kong Catholics are divided regarding the local protests, Cardinal Joseph Zen told LaVie.fr on September 17. According to Zen, the six officially recognized religions are organized into institutions manipulated by the Communist Party. In other words: The situation in Hong Kong is like in the West where the bishops routinely follow the regime, not the Gospel. So also does Pope Francis. He is fully aligned with the Chinese Communists.



Two Opponents Are Left



Zen recounts that there is one anti-Regime auxiliary bishop left in Hong Kong, Monsignor Joseph Ha. He participates in the protests. Many people hope he would become the next local bishop, but according to Zen – quote – “it will not be him because he is too critical.” About himself, Zen says, “I am very old but I continue to speak because there are not enough voices.”



“ A Terribly Arrogant Person”



For Zen, the Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, a Catholic, is – quote – “a terribly arrogant person” because she ignored the protests against her extradition bill for months. Zen does not even try to talk to her anymore because he is – quote – “blacklisted with the government in place.”



The Holy See Does Nothing



Cardinal Zen confirms that the Holy See has done nothing to support the Hong Kong protests since their beginning. His explanation: “Rome no longer dares to criticize the Chinese government, to which it has sold out the Chinese Church.”



Francis Hides Behind Parolin



For Zen, it is virtually impossible to talk to Pope Francis, because – quote - “everything goes through Cardinal Parolin,” the culprit for the secret September 2018 Vatican agreement with China. Zen mentions the results: excommunicated Regime bishops, known to have concubines and children, were reintegrated and even re-ordained without showing any sign of repentance.



Francis Lied to Cardinal Zen



On June 29, the day an unsigned Vatican document which invited the Chinese clergy to register with the government, was published, Cardinal Zen flew to Rome. Francis invited him to dinner together with Cardinal Parolin. At the end, while Francis was accompanying Zen to the exit, Zen told him about this document. Francis replied in English: "I will take care of it". But then, nothing happened. Francis had lied to the Cardinal.