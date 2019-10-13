Tax churches that oppose gay marriage, Democratic candidate says - EWTN News Nightly

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke says if he is elected churches could lose their tax exempt status if they do not support same-sex marriage.. Eric Metaxas, host of the Eric Metaxas … More

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke says if he is elected churches could lose their tax exempt status if they do not support same-sex marriage.. Eric Metaxas, host of the Eric Metaxas Show, has analysis of this threat to religious freedom.