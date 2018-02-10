Clicks514I resigned "for the good of the Church", Pope Benedict says
PremiumTimes on Feb 11, 2013 Pope Benedict XVI said he resigned his position "for the good of the Church" after prayers and self examination.
I resigned "for the good of the Church", Pope Benedict says
For the good of WHICH Church Sir ?
Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich.
Hugely Impressive Stigmatized HOLY Visionary who ate nothing but One Consecrated Eucharist per day for YEARS. She also suffered the passion of Christ every Friday and attacks from countless demons to spare others from the final chastisement of being burned in Hell.
The net is flooded with theories why Benedict resigned. I've read conspiracies
that implicate Obama-Soros-Podesta. Or his aging faculties. What none sense!
Sure he is suffering the symptoms of old age but Pope Leo XIII served until he was 93. For the papists out there I submit this documentary.
www.youtube.com/watch
Indeed......"Because of his AGE"........ I say B.S. It may have been part of the reason, but what was the REAL reason, Benedict?????
My question is: Was it really for the good of the Church to resigned the position given from God to him? The Church ist going down and down and down under the leadership of the Man of Rome, called Papst Franziskus.
OttoSchmidt likes this.
Dear Brothers,
Dear Brothers,

I have convoked you to this Consistory, not only for the three canonizations, but also to communicate to you a decision of great importance for the life of the Church. After having repeatedly examined my conscience before God, I have come to the certainty that my strengths, due to an advanced age, are no longer suited to an adequate exercise of the Petrine ministry.
Fratres carissimi
Non solum propter tres canonizationes ad hoc Consistorium vos convocavi, sed etiam ut vobis decisionem magni momenti pro Ecclesiae vita communicem. Conscientia mea iterum atque iterum coram Deo explorata ad cognitionem certam perveni vires meas ingravescente aetate non iam aptas esse ad munus Petrinum aeque administrandum.
Non solum propter tres canonizationes ad hoc Consistorium vos convocavi, sed etiam ut vobis decisionem magni momenti pro Ecclesiae vita communicem. Conscientia mea iterum atque iterum coram Deo explorata ad cognitionem certam perveni vires meas ingravescente aetate non iam aptas esse ad munus Petrinum aeque administrandum.
Bene conscius sum hoc munus secundum … More