Abortionists about abortion
"There is no difference between a first, second, or third trimester abortion or infanticide. It's all the same human being." These quotes from abortionists themselves reveal they know abortion kills an innocent life.
People often think abortionists want to hide the truth. Carhart has always proclaimed the most gruesome reality, laughing to the bank while we shake our heads in denial and go about our distractions, giving no real attention to the horror and sealed fate of millions of innocent unborn.
