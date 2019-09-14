For Amazon bishop, synod ignores 80% of its population

Bishop José Luis Azcona, missionary bishop emeritus of Marajó, a diocese that includes dozens of islands in the Amazon River Delta, has said that the working document for the upcoming pan-amazonian … More

Bishop José Luis Azcona, missionary bishop emeritus of Marajó, a diocese that includes dozens of islands in the Amazon River Delta, has said that the working document for the upcoming pan-amazonian synod does not address the actual problems faced by the Church in the region, ignoring urban populations, Afro-Brazilians and caboclos, which constitute more than 80% of the Amazon population. If kept without changes, the synod’s outcomes would be “mediocre” and “useless” regarding the evangelization of Amazon. According to Azcona, “the Amazon, at least the Brazilian Amazon, is no longer Catholic.”



Sources: Catholic News Agency and A12.