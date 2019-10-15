Clicks72
PART 2 - CNN Leadership Picks Winners and Losers on Eve of Debate. "...They(CNN) like Warren a lot"
Sign up now for more releases: confirmsubscription.com/h/j/267FA382520F859A Become a Project Veritas Insider: https:www.projectveritas.com/brave CNN Insider Cary Poarch GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/exposecnn • CNN Senior Justice Correspondent Evan Perez Says, ‘Joe Biden Has a Problem’ Because of his Son’s Foreign Business Dealings; “It Looks Bad. It Smells Bad.” • CNN President Jeff Zucker Pushes Kamala Harris’ Demand to Take Down Trump’s Twitter Account; “I Think it’s a Good Segment…Not Going to Happen, But it’s a Good Talking – it’s a Good Segment.” • Zucker on Harris: “She is Also Retooling Her Struggling Campaign.” • CNN Media Coordinator Christian Sierra Says Network is Less Fair to Andrew Yang and Amy Klobuchar, “They’re Pro-Top Contenders.” • Sierra: “I Think They Like Warren a Lot” “…They Don’t Like Tulsi Gabbard” • CNN Media Coordinator Nick Neville Says “People Would Change the Channel” if Network Broadcasted a Biden Rally. • CNN VP and Political Director David Chalian Believes That Andrew Yang Will Not Become the Democratic Nominee for President. • CNN Insider Cary Poarch: “I Actually Came to CNN a Registered Democrat. I Campaigned and Voted for Bernie in the Primaries of the 16’ election;” “…All That I Thought I Knew and Hoped to be at CNN Was False.” • Poarch: “It's an Unwritten Rule That if You Are Center, Center Right, or Heaven Forbid, Full Right Republican Trump Supporter, Then You Are Not Welcome at CNN.” • Insider Cary Poarch Wants ‘Free and Fair Election’ and Not ‘Some Ideology Shoved Down My Throat;’ Wants CNN to ‘Get Back to the Facts and Get Back to Reporting the News.’
