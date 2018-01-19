Language

Clicks
371
Mexican charismatic priests dancing

AlexBKaiser
Courtesy of Gracemarie Ian Singson Labuan-Bagnol These Mexican "charismatic" priests are said to be filled with the "Holy Spirit"
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Uncle Joe
priests are said to be filled with the "Holy Spirit"

They're definitely filled with something. Eat fewer tacos, Amigos.
You might want to cut back on the frijoles while you're at it.
Like
More