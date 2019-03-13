Conquering the Devil Merits the Ministration of Angels

As many saints and doctors have noted, the devil is God’s policeman… and His jailor. This police force of God is truly massive and has a database that is accurate and well maintained, making our … More



As many saints and doctors have noted, the devil is God's policeman… and His jailor. This police force of God is truly massive and has a database that is accurate and well maintained, making our world a sort of police-state until Christ comes again. Thus, we can be assured that one of these policeman has his sights on us. He has his radar gun aimed right at us. Perhaps someone called us in and complained about us like those false philosophers did to St. Anthony. Thus, a whole guard is called out to surround us at times. They follow our every move… see our identity and call in for more information… learning of our past actions, sins, faults, failings, looking for any motive to move in for an attack. "He watched that movie (with those certain scenes), read that bad book, played that game, listened to that song, that bad joke…" Then, the policeman pulls in close behind trying to fill us with fear… at times calling into the divine courtroom for permission to stop and search the victim… sometimes the court says, yes (for God's glory and the salvation of souls… to prepare us judgment. To test us to see if we will keep to God's Holy Commandments!)… and so, the devil policemen move in to stop us and search us thoroughly by testing and tempting us… as it were, giving us a warning to obey the laws of God or else! St. Francis of Assisi agrees: after a night of being harassed by demons he said: "Why have the demons beaten me? The demons are Our Lord's chastisers, for as the civil authorities send their corrector (policeman) to punish those who have done wrong, thus does the Lord chastise and punish by his correctors, who are the devils, those whom He loves. For the Lord really loves those for whom He leaves nothing unpunished in this life" (St. Francis of Assisi, Johannes Jorgensen, p.259). Who made the thief return St. Anthony of Padua's precious transcript? A demon. BUT, they have to flee like dogs with tails between their legs when we are discovered to be keeping to our duties… following the law of God, knowing and practicing our faith, having an answer for the difficult and testing questions put to us! "Resist the devil and he will take flight" (St. James). Then something beautiful happens… not only has the devil been used by God as an agent of reform, making him serve an edifying goal, but even more wonderful, as St. Thomas teaches: "men who conquer the devil merit the ministration of the good angels." Don't you want that too?