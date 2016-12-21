Liberals Trying to Ban the Bible from Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble

Clicks917Liberals Trying to Ban the Bible from Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble
Clicks917
BAN THE HOLY BIBLE - PEOPLE SUPPORTS BANNING THE BIBLE , THAT OLD BOOK THAT STOP THE NWO
Write a comment …
It is sad ,even in our own families we have some that dont stand for the Gospel of our Lord Jesus anymore
Like
"Highway To Hell"
Livin' easy
Livin' free
Season ticket on a one way ride
Askin' nothin'
Leave me be
Takin' everythin' in my stride
Don't need reason
Don't need rhyme
Ain't nothin' that I'd rather do
Goin' down
Party time
My friends are gonna be there too..."
Liberalism is a mental disorder.
Livin' easy
Livin' free
Season ticket on a one way ride
Askin' nothin'
Leave me be
Takin' everythin' in my stride
Don't need reason
Don't need rhyme
Ain't nothin' that I'd rather do
Goin' down
Party time
My friends are gonna be there too..."
Liberalism is a mental disorder.