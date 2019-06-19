Why is Sodomy a Shame for Some But Not for Others? E. Michael Jones, editor of Culture Wars magazine, discusses homosexual issues in the Catholic Church and their relationship to the community in … More

Why is Sodomy a Shame for Some But Not for Others?

E. Michael Jones, editor of Culture Wars magazine, discusses homosexual issues in the Catholic Church and their relationship to the community in which he lives, South Bend - Notre Dame IN. Mike's article in the September issue of Culture Wars magazine, "Cardinal McCarrick and the Homolobby," reveals that the mainstream media's portrayal that the crisis in the Church centers around pedophilia is wrong. Most sexual violations by the clergy involve homosexual violations or sex between priests and men of adult age. But since pedophilia is either illegal or seen as more egregious, the media wants to describe the homosexual activity as pedophilia. Mike explains how the Jesuits, primarily, have created a homomafia within the Church and have been intimidating the weaker clergy to say and do nothing when they discover these abominations in their midst. Or as Mike writes: ""Allow us to act on our homosexual impulses, the Jesuits said, and we will act as a fifth column serving oligarchic interests within the Church."



