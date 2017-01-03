The Holy Name of Jesus

PART THREE LIFE IN CHRIST SECTION TWO THE TEN COMMANDMENTS

ARTICLE 2 THE SECOND COMMANDMENT

I. THE NAME OF THE LORD IS HOLY

2142

prescribes respect for the …

CHAPTER ONE "YOU SHALL LOVE THE LORD YOUR GOD WITH ALL YOUR HEART, AND WITH ALL YOUR SOUL, AND WITH ALL YOUR MIND"You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain.72You have heard that it was said to the men of old, "You shall not swear falsely. . But I say to you, Do not swear at all.73The second commandment