The Holy Name of Jesus

Irapuato
"We paused at the gate of the stockade to hear what the two Iroquois had to say. One of them drew a tomahawk from under his blanket, and dealt René a blow on the head. René fell prostrate to the ground, uttering the holy Name of …
Irapuato
PART THREE LIFE IN CHRIST SECTION TWO THE TEN COMMANDMENTS
CHAPTER ONE "YOU SHALL LOVE THE LORD YOUR GOD WITH ALL YOUR HEART, AND WITH ALL YOUR SOUL, AND WITH ALL YOUR MIND" ARTICLE 2 THE SECOND COMMANDMENT

You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain.72
You have heard that it was said to the men of old, "You shall not swear falsely. . But I say to you, Do not swear at all.73

* I. THE NAME OF THE LORD IS HOLY
2142 The second commandment prescribes respect for the …
Irapuato
The True Origins of North America
THE MISSION TO THE HURONS
St. René Goupil
www.salvemariaregina.info/Martyrologies/St.%20Rene%20Go…
