Clicks446This doctor has performed 1,200 abortions.
Clicks446
Lila Rose on Twitter: "This doctor has performed 1,200 abortions. His speech may be the most powerful talk you have ever heard on abortion. Video by @YouthDefence. WATCH: t.co/bpWaLFB3l0 twitter.com/…/960666023866253…"
Write a comment …
How amazing is God's mercy that he converted this man. However, the good majority of so called Catholic politicians support abortion throughout pregnancy, for any reason. The bishops do very little if anything to stop abortion and not one bishop in the US, or maybe even the world, will even threaten excommunication on Catholic politicians who support abortion. They are cowards and the whole lot of them are on the road to hell.
Like
“I got to where I couldn‘t stand to look at the little bodies anymore.” Dr. Beverly McMillan, former abortionist.
Jungerheld likes this.
And our very own 'Catholic' Senators in the U.S. just voted to lift the ban on this barbaric procedure?? So that this kind of mutilation of a LIVING BABY would be allowed to go on?? If the Bishops of these barbarian 'Catholic' Senators do not PUBLICLY AND OFFICIALLY EXCOMMUNICATE these scum bags, they themselves are not really 'Catholic' Bishops.
Jungerheld likes this.