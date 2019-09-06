Clicks54
RELIGIOUS NUNS AND BROTHERS DANCING INSIDE THE CHURCH
This was part of the Mass?? Did Mary and John dance at the foot of the cross on Calvary?? NO! Funny... until you see they are in the church... in the altar!!! Oh my god!!! To do that in a holy place …More
This was part of the Mass?? Did Mary and John dance at the foot of the cross on Calvary?? NO! Funny... until you see they are in the church... in the altar!!! Oh my god!!! To do that in a holy place is a sacrilege
More disgusting dancing.
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle