BIDEN UKRAINE SCANDAL EXPLAINED: Unethical plan by Joe to help son Hunter profit

Thanks to a "whistleblower," Joe Biden says attention should be placed on President Trump for "threatening" the Ukraine president for dirt. But...what's the dirt on what Biden did? Because the media isn't talking about it. Joe Biden's son, Hunter, partnered with John Kerry's stepson, Christopher Hines, and an old roommate Devon Archer to create their own private equity firm, Rosemont Seneca. Obama made VP Biden the point person for Ukraine foreign policy, and before you know it, the company Hunter, Hines, and Archer developed is in a direct partnership with the Ukraine's largest oil company, Burisma. Smell fishy to you?