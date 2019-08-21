Clicks13

Conte Criticises Salvini - Who Kisses Rosary

Tesa
Italian PM Giuseppe Conte, in his resignation address to the upper house of the parliament, said that using religious symbols in politics "risks to cast a shadow upon the principle of secularism". Matteo Salvini, sitting next to him, kisses a rosary.
