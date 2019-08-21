Clicks13
Conte Criticises Salvini - Who Kisses Rosary
Italian PM Giuseppe Conte, in his resignation address to the upper house of the parliament, said that using religious symbols in politics "risks to cast a shadow upon the principle of secularism". …More
Italian PM Giuseppe Conte, in his resignation address to the upper house of the parliament, said that using religious symbols in politics "risks to cast a shadow upon the principle of secularism". Matteo Salvini, sitting next to him, kisses a rosary.