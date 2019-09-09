Pope Francis Does Not Despise All Americans After Pope Francis’ embarrassing “It's an honor that Americans attack me”–statement, the Vaticanista Marco Tosatti noticed that Francis does not dislike “… More

Pope Francis Does Not Despise All Americans



After Pope Francis’ embarrassing “It's an honor that Americans attack me”–statement, the Vaticanista Marco Tosatti noticed that Francis does not dislike “all” Americans. One American he does not dislike is Bernie Sanders. Sanders is “not conservative,” “not a traditionalist,” and “leftwing”. Therefore, according to Tosatti, he has all qualities to please the tenant of the penthouse in Santa Marta.



Francis Helped Sander’s Election Campaign



Many have forgotten that Francis received Sanders during the U.S. presidential primaries. Sanders met with Francis on the 16th of April, 2016 at the Casa Santa Marta. Sanders called Francis “one of the extraordinary figures not only of the present world, but of modern world history". Sanders was housed at the Casa Santa Marta with his wife while participating in a meeting promoted by the controversial Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.



They Share the Same Climate Change Religion



Bernie Sanders shares with Francis Bergoglio the climate change religion. During CNN’s September 4th climate change town halls, Sanders was asked if he would support making population control a key feature of a plan to address, what was called, a climate catastrophe. Sanders replied: “The answer is yes.” He went on ranting against those who criticize abortion, which is the killing of innocent unborn babies. Sanders especially wants to reduce the population – quote – “in poor countries around the world.”



Climate Change Must Be Taken Seriously



This brings us to some climate-change-jokes: How do you persuade Trump to believe climate change is happening? You tell him Obama didn't care about it. Or this one: Two friends were walking down the street when it started raining coins. One of them told the other, "It's climate change". Anyway: Never argue about global warming, it always turns into a heated debate.