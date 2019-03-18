1P5 Special Report: Cardinal Godfried Danneels Has Died

Cardinal Godfried Danneels, Archbishop Emeritus of Brussels, Belgium, has died today at the age of 85. He was a member of the Sankt Gallen Mafia and despite having been caught trying to suppress the … More

Cardinal Godfried Danneels, Archbishop Emeritus of Brussels, Belgium, has died today at the age of 85. He was a member of the Sankt Gallen Mafia and despite having been caught trying to suppress the testimony of an abuse victim in his diocese, a friend of Pope Francis, who claims to have "zero tolerance" for such behavior. Steve Skojec breaks down some of Danneel's legacy -- and the pope's complicity -- in this special report.