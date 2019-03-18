Clicks69
1P5 Special Report: Cardinal Godfried Danneels Has Died
Cardinal Godfried Danneels, Archbishop Emeritus of Brussels, Belgium, has died today at the age of 85. He was a member of the Sankt Gallen Mafia and despite having been caught trying to suppress the …More
Cardinal Godfried Danneels, Archbishop Emeritus of Brussels, Belgium, has died today at the age of 85. He was a member of the Sankt Gallen Mafia and despite having been caught trying to suppress the testimony of an abuse victim in his diocese, a friend of Pope Francis, who claims to have "zero tolerance" for such behavior. Steve Skojec breaks down some of Danneel's legacy -- and the pope's complicity -- in this special report.
EXCELENTE Y CLARA EXPLICACION. EL MAL NUNCA PUEDE SER CONSIDERADO BIEN.