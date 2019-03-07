Clicks315

Transgender Advocate Attacks Statue of the Virgin Mary

TFP Student Action
12
Help us stop the “Drag Queen Story Hour" program today by signing your peaceful protest to the American Library Association: www.tfpstudentaction.org/petitions/drag-queen-stor… Site: www.tfpstuden…More
Help us stop the “Drag Queen Story Hour" program today by signing your peaceful protest to the American Library Association: www.tfpstudentaction.org/petitions/drag-queen-stor…

Site: www.tfpstudentaction.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TFPStudentAction
Twitter: twitter.com/tfpsa
Get TFP updates: www.tfpstudentaction.org/sign-up-for-email-updates

Attributions:

What Does Anybody Know About Anything by Chris Zabriskie is licensed under a Attribution License. (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at chriszabriskie.com/licensing.
Source: freemusicarchive.org/…/02_-_What_Does_…
Artist: freemusicarchive.org/music/Chris_Zabriskie/

TwilightGrandeur by Podington Bear is licensed under a Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 International License. (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/3.0/) Source: freemusicarchive.org/…/TwilightGrandeur Artist: www.soundofpicture.com
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

MariaNNowaK
Time to sign protests was 20 years ago. Now it is time to fight back...
  • Report
mattsixteen24 and one more user like this.
mattsixteen24 likes this.
Lalanz likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up